Amir Muqam terms Imran security risk

KARAK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become security risk for the country. Addressing a convention of party workers here on Sunday, he said the wrong economic policies of the government had damaged the economy.

The PML-N leader said inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the people. Amir Muqam said his party leadership had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises and put it on the path of prosperity. The PTI government, he maintained, had steered the country towards bankruptcy in the last two and a half years. “Imran Khan is the most incompetent prime minister in the history of the country,” he remarked.

The PML-N leader said the Democratic Movement was striving to oust the incompetent rulers from the power and restore a true democratic government through free and fair election.

Speaking at the event, former deputy speaker of National Assembly Murtaza Javaid Abbasi demanded the holding of a free, fair and transparent election so that the people could elect their true representatives.