Mon Nov 16, 2020
November 16, 2020

Education ministers meet today

Lahore

November 16, 2020

LAHORE:An important meeting of all provincial education ministers of the country will be held on Monday (today) to discuss and decide future strategy for educational institutions vis-à-vis second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and develop a consensus whether to close educational institutions, including schools, once again or to go for a smart lockdown.

