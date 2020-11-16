Education ministers meet today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An important meeting of all provincial education ministers of the country will be held on Monday (today) to discuss and decide future strategy for educational institutions vis-à-vis second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and develop a consensus whether to close educational institutions, including schools, once again or to go for a smart lockdown.