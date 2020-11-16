Threatre programme ends

Lahore :An online threatre programme hosted by an organisation working for promotion of performing arts concluded on Sunday. Nineteen emerging young performers from nine countries i.e. the US, Sri Lanka, Germany, Australia, Iran, Philippine, Namibia, Russia and Pakistan worked together during the Online Next Generation Programme held from Nov 13 to Nov 15 by ASSITEJ Pakistan – National Centre. Different sessions were broadcast live. The event also offered the artistes to see each other's work and think about the ways to collaborate.