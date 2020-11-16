‘Progressive forces can end crisis’

LAHORE:The unity of progressive political parties and a wide assortment of people’s movements committed to genuine democratic federalism and women’s emancipation is essential to address country’s political, economic and cultural crises.

This was the crux of a joint declaration issued by the Mazdoor Kissan Party (MKP), National Party (NP) and Awami Workers Party (AWP) at the conclusion of a two-day summit of the respective party leaderships here to devise joint strategies for political action and ultimate unity of all progressive forces under a single, broad-based party platform.

Dr Malik Baloch of NP, Yusuf Mastikhan of AWP and Taimur Rahman of MKP emphasised that the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) represents a major step forward for Pakistan’s embattled democracy, and that the extension of an anti-establishment discourse to the historically pro-establishment Punjabi heartland gives credence to the established struggle of oppressed nationalities as well as leftist political parties more generally. The NP, MKP and AWP are committed to defence of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, NFC award, and other gains made towards genuine federalism.

The NP, MKP and AWP vowed to build an alternative around widespread land reform and redistribution of all productive assets. Through this joint struggle, popular forces can transcend neo-liberal economics, logics of dispossession and brazen class privilege, name and redress male domination and include all of Pakistan’s ethnic-nations in shaping our cultural ethos, foreign and strategic policies, thereby hastening the transition to a genuinely democratic state.