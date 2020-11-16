Rain washes away smog

LAHORE:The first winter rain has freed the provincial metropolis from the clutches of increasing smog, which after the rain washed away leaving behind a colorful sky here on Sunday.

The rain accompanied with heavy thunderstorm and scattered hailstorm started around 12 noon and continued till evening. As per the record of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), highest rainfall (27 mm) was recorded at the Lahore Airport and Samanabad each. The data further said that 25 mm rain was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, 22 mm each at Pani Wala Talab and Jail Road, 20 mm each at Johar Town, Chowk Nakhuda and Iqbal Town, 19 mm each at Punjab University and Farkhabad, 18.5 mm at WASA head office Gulberg, 17 mm at Tajpura, 14 mm at Nishtar Town, 12 mm at Upper Mall, 9 mm at Mughalpura and 3 mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi.

As soon as the rain started, field formations of Wasa were sent in the field while Managing Director, Wasa, Syed Zahid Aziz and DMD Aslam Khan Niazi started monitoring of clearing of rainwater as well as visiting the 22 sore points of the provincial metropolis.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday morning. They predicted more rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while cold and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country. They said fog was also likely in few plain areas of Punjab after rain.