No compromise on accountability, says governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar demanded from the United Nations to declare India a terrorist country and said the government and the armed forces of Pakistan along with 220 million Pakistanis are united to thwart anti-Pakistan agenda of RAW.

International bodies including Security Council must break the silence on Indian terrorism otherwise peace in the region will only remain a dream. The governor stated this while talking to Wasim Ramey, Chairman Overseas Pakistan Commission Punjab, Haji Muhammad Ramzan, a central member of Tehreek-e-Insaf and others at Governor House.

Ch Sarwar said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi and DG ISPR have exposed all the facts regarding India's terrorism to the world. Now United Nations, OIC, human rights organisations and FATF should take note and it is time to declare India a terrorist country, he said.

Talking to party members, Ch Sarwar said that the emergency measures being taken by the present government for the betterment of all sectors including health and education are unprecedented in the past.

Pakistan is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition is trying to create chaos but they will not be allowed to succeed. He said the opposition is trying to keep itself politically alive by holding rallies but the power of people stand with the government.