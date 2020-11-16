Politics of lies to be buried in GB: PML-N

LAHORE:The nation is ‘enjoying’ Naya Pakistan during the first two and half years of the PTI. This was stated by Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to the statements of Usman Buzdar and Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday.

She said the nation didn’t want such a new Gilgit-Baltistan. She said in Gilgit-Baltistan, there will be "lions and lions" everywhere. “Three or four months ago, the PTI did not have any say in Gilgit-Baltistan,” she said, adding three months ago, PML-N candidates were taken away and strapped.

She alleged till the election day, the government was making announcements of development projects but election commission didn’t take any action under the law and constitution. “Plaques of Nawaz Sharif and Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman had been installed everywhere in Gilgit-Baltistan,” she said and maintained that Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has done indiscriminate development work and completed projects in Gilgit Baltistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Those who chanted the slogan of change have not even built a street in Gilgit in two and half years, she said and stated that the politics of accusation, propaganda and lies will be buried in Gilgit.