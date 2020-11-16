Opp has put national interests at stake: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the opposition put the national interests at stake by engaging themselves in a preposterous agenda of weakening the country.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the opposition should realise that the public had rejected their treacherous stance, adding that the opposition, from day one, had put a question mark on its repute by engaging itself in negative politics.

He said that the corrupt elements had been helpless in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that those who were chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such element could not hoodwink the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces had been exposed before the public.

The CM said that Pakistan is passing through critical phase; therefore, preference of the opposition parties should be national interest, instead of negative politics. But, regretted the CM, they were still giving priority to their personal interests.

He said that these parties had no agenda of progress and prosperity of Pakistan, adding that the rejected elements were not even loyal to each other. He said it is not time for negative politics but to promote unity and harmony consensus, adding that there was dire need that the opposition parties reconsider their behaviour. He said that the alliance of opposition parties was made only to safeguard their personal interests and protect their looted money.

Notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of misbehaviour of MPA Main Naveed Ali and others with Pakpattan Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir and sought a report from Sahiwal RPO.

Usman Buzdar directed for initiating an action against those who misbehaved with the assistant commissioner and said that the law was equal for all. No matter how influential the lawbreaker is, no one can escape from law, he said and added that no one will be allowed to violate Marriage Act, adding one dish and time-bar in wedding ceremonies will strictly be enforced throughout the province.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of seven-year-old girl after kidnapping in Baghbanpura area and sought a report from the CCPO. The chief minister ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest besides ensuring justice to the affected family. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and assured them of justice.

grieved: Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry. He paid homage to the services of the late Arshad Waheed in the field of journalism.