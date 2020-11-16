Conservatives flock to ‘alt’ social media in US election dispute

WASHINGTON: Conservatives backing President Donald Trump’s claims of election malfeasance have sparked a migration to alternative social media sites which have refrained from filtering unverified claims.

The shift has boosted right-wing favourites like Parler, Newsmax and Rumble which have rejected the approach of Facebook and Twitter in labeling and limiting the reach of conspiracy theories.

Parler, founded in 2018, saw more than 3.3 million downloads from Apple and Google marketplaces since November 3 to reach 7.3 million installs globally, according to market tracker Sensor Tower.

Large gains were also seen for other conservative-friendly services such as Newsmax -- which Trump himself endorsed -- as well as MeWe and Rumble. These sites have left up Trump’s claims of manipulation of election results in states he lost.

While alternative social networks have seen ephemeral gains in the past, the post-election trend "has reached more mainstream conservatives" who are frustrated with the large internet platforms, according to Bret Schafer, a disinformation specialist at the nonprofit Alliance for Securing Democracy.

"It’s not unprecedented to see migrations like these after a crackdown" by the social media giants, according to Schafer. "But this does feel a bit different." Sites like Parler have attracted Republican lawmakers as well as the Trump campaign, which has used the app for some of its recent statements.

Fox Business TV host Maria Bartiromo in recent days announced she would be leaving Twitter, with a tweet saying, "I’ll be posting on Parler bc as you know I won’t tolerate censorship." Bartiromo and others called on their Twitter followers to migrate to Parler.

"We don’t know if this is a symbolic protest against Twitter and Facebook or whether this is going to be more real and lasting," said Daniel Kreiss, a professor specializing in politics and social media at the University of North Carolina’s Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life.

"But the dynamic is clear -- conservatives are upset at content moderation, particularly against the president." Kreiss added that because the dominant platforms had been unevenly enforcing their policies and only recently began aggressive moderation, "there is a fair conservative complaint about why they doing this now."