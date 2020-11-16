TDC spreads awareness on diabetes

Islamabad : The Diabetes Centre rganized diabetes awareness walk and cycle rally to commemorate World Diabetes Day 2020 with an aim to raise awareness about preventive measures to lower the risk of diabetes and its related complications, says a press release.

Government officials, medical specialists, social workers, representatives from healthcare organizations, students, representatives of corporate sector and individuals from various walks of life attended these awareness events. TDC invited a large number of nurses in the events to acknowledge their important role in prevention and management of disease.

Dr. Minhaj-us-Siraj, Dep-uty Director General (Healt-h)/Project Director, Tobacco Smoke Free Capital, was the chief guest in the awareness event/walk, wh-ile Chief/Director General Health Dr. Hasan Orooj was the chief guest at TDC’s awareness cycle rally that was conducted in Islamabad from Centaurus Mall to Faisal Mosque.

“Being a socially responsible organization and a major stakeholder of Diabetes in Pakistan, TDC organized various activities in the month of November to show solidarity with the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes its related problems,” TDC’s CEO Tahir M. Abbasi told media.

The campaign activities included an awareness walk, a screening camp and a cycle rally on World Diabetes Day 2020, as well as awareness sessions, screening camps, print, electronic and social media awareness campaign; and distribution of awareness literature throughout the month of November to spread awareness all across Pakistan.