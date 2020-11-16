597 COVID-19 patients, 3 deaths from twin cities

Rawalpindi : For the first time during the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, over 590 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in a single day while another three patients have died of the disease in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 597 new patients have been reported from the region which is the fourth-highest number of patients confirmed positive in a day since the outbreak hit the region. Earlier, on June 14, as many as 875 new patients were tested positive for the disease from the twin cities in a day which is, so far, the highest number of patients tested positive in a day in the region. On June 7, 787 patients were tested positive while on June 15, 691 patients of COVID-19 were reported from the twin cities.

Reporting of 597 new cases in a day has made the situation as alarming as it was in June but the major difference is that almost all offices, businesses, educational institutions, and transport facilities are operating while almost all types of social and religious gatherings are intact and it makes the existing scenario much more disturbing.

Many health experts believe that the existing circumstances need urgent decisions regarding lockdowns and closure of departments and educational institutions. If the virus continues its spread at the existing pace, the situation may turn into a greater emergency within the next few days making healthcare infrastructure incapable of handling the burden of patients, said the experts.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the virus claimed two more lives in the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from Islamabad Capital Territory to 255 while one patient died of the disease in Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the district to 350. In the last 24 hours, another 461 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 23,994, of which 20,274 patients have so far recovered. On Sunday, there were 3,465 active cases of coronavirus illness in ICT.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 136 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of patients from the district in the last five months. To date, a total of 7,801 patients have been reported from the district of which as many as 6,722 patients have achieved a cure. On Sunday, the number of active cases in the district got to 709 of which 50 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 659 were in home isolation.