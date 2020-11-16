ODI defeat wakeup call for PCB selectors

Zimbabwe tour to Pakistan came at a time when there was a risk of second Covid-19 wave in the country. Surprisingly, not a single member of the visiting squad expressed any security concerns here because they were focused on performance during the series. The only good thing for the visitors was an unexpected victory in the third ODI when they snatched the win after being in a losing position and grabbed important points for Super Series.

There was also a wakeup call for the hosts who have been struggling to put up a solid show in one-dayers. Getting beaten by Zimbabwe would surely be a point of concern for the PCB selectors. The one-man batting line-up comprising Babar Azam would not be able to handle pressure when playing against tougher teams.

Zimbabwe lacked in all three departments during the series. That is why losing an ODI at a favourable home pitch was surprising to many.

If an ordinary bowling attack like that of Zimbabwe can trouble Pakistan batting then what will happen when Greenshirts play against tough teams likes South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and England. Bowling alone cannot win matches for a team.

For how long will Pakistan continue to depend on one batsman? Babar is already under pressure because of the captaincy in all formats of the game.

On Wednesday, the selectors came up with a list for the national and Shaheen teams tour to New Zealand later this month.

That Saud Shakil was not in the 35-member list was a real surprise as the southpaw has the ability to manage the middle-order in tough and demanding conditions. Saud played a quality innings of 174 against Northern in a Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match. A couple of years back, his stint with Rawalpindi also showed that he has the guts to take up responsibility and play solid cricket in the longer version.

Furthermore, the PCB has named a new non-elected Governing Board after a wait of almost 15 months. With no provincial associations in place, the new board is in total contrast to the International Cricket Council’s policy guidelines.

The ICC has always stressed the need for a democratically elected board. But the new board gives no such impression. Barring one, the members have no cricketing background. Majority of the members belongs to one city. Nowhere in the world is a cricket body constituted without representatives of states. Only adhocism allows such a practice.

There is no one to tell people why the provincial associations have not been finalised when 15 months have passed since the approval of the new constitution. The absence of these elected units leaves a big question mark on the authenticity of all the actions and decisions taken by the board in the recent past.