Sindh, Southern Punjab match in U-19 tournament ends in draw

LAHORE: The National Under-19 Three-Day tournament match between Sindh and Southern Punjab ended in a draw as the third and final day was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Meanwhile, the second day’s play of matches between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad and between Balochistan and Northern at Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi was also abandoned.

Scores in brief:

Sindh v Southern Punjab: Southern Punjab 183 all out, 56.1 overs and 67-1, 17 overs. Sindh 207 all out, 49.3 overs, Result: Match Drawn. Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs. Balochistan v Northern: Northern 100-3, 21 overs.