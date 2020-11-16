National Athletes Forum concludes

LAHORE: The first National Athletes Forum organised by the Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) Athletes Commission concluded on Sunday.

The last day of the event started with an informative presentation on protection from harassment and abuse in sports. Ada Jafery interacted with the athletes informing them of the issues and problems an athlete might face and the measures to be taken by athletes, and the tools available and reporting mechanism developed by POA for national athletes. POA has taken measures to protect the rights of athletes and developed a reporting mechanism to prevent such instances.

Dr Asad Abass Shah imparted valuable knowledge to the athletes on sports injuries and the techniques and remedial measures to be taken by the athletes and their medical entourage.

Dr Waqar Ahmed, Chairman Anti – Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP), shared the process of result management of anti–doping cases with athletes.

Ahmer Malick, associate secretary general of POA, shed light on the opportunities and platforms available on social media.

Engr Mujahid Pervez Chatha, CEO LESCO, and Shaukat Javed, Vice President POA, chaired the sessions.

During the course of the forum, online quizzes were conducted. The winners were awarded shields.

Tayyab Ikram, Member IOC’s Steering Committee on Athletes Right, Member IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission, and Chief Executive Officer Asian Hockey Federation, shared his valuable experiences in the realm of Olympic Movement leadership.

Inam Butt, chariman of POA’s Athletes Commission, and Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, POA president, expressed their gratitude to all the participants of the forum and assured the athletes that they are the heart of the Olympic Movement as has been emphasised by IOC president Thomas Bach.