Wahab accepts responsibility for defeat

KARACHI: Accepting the responsibility for Peshawar Zalmi’s defeat, skipper Wahab Riaz said that he should have bowled well in the second last over in which he conceded 20 runs to Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars on Saturday night defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the first eliminator of the PSL-5 and put the former champions out of the event.

“The dew factor was there. The ball was getting wet, but I accept the responsibility,” Wahab told a virtual post-match news conference late Saturday night. “I should have finished it off well,” he added.

Wahab conceded 37 runs in his four overs.

“There is always a lesson to prepare yourself for the future,” Wahab was quick to add.

“It was a good match, not one-sided. In the last three overs when they (Lahore) needed 36 we made mistakes and did not bowl well and that cost us the game,” he said.

Wahab said that they should not have made so many mistakes. “We will try to deliver in the next season and reclaim the trophy,” Wahab was quick to add.

He gave credit to Mohammad Hafeez who snatched the game from Zalmi’s grip. “Hafeez batted really well. They had lost a few wickets early but Hafeez knew that the wicket was good and knew our bowling strength. He planned solidly and executed his plan well,” Wahab said.

When asked how much they missed Kamran Akmal, Wahab said he was one of the key players of Peshawar Zalmi. “No doubt Kami bhai is one of the best players of Peshawar Zalmi but he could not play due to fitness issues,” he said.

“I know the fans must be disappointed. It’s natural but it’s cricket and it is very difficult to carry the momentum when you have been through such a bad situation because of Covid-19 when there was no cricket,” the skipper said.