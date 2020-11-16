close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
SOPs at rallies

Newspost

 
November 16, 2020

Almost all political parties are campaigning in GB for the upcoming elections, but none of them are ensuring that participants are following SOPs. In winter, the spread of the virus is even more dangerous. Hospitals are filling in with patients and it is feared that our healthcare system will again collapse. The government had to impose a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. But this lockdown resulted in the loss of jobs and other means of income for a majority. Even now, the people are unable to deal with financial losses they suffer.

Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown. But its leaders can at least show some empathy and make sure that everyone is following SOPs at rallies. The health of citizens comes first.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi

