Tackling pollution

The frustrating time of inhaling toxic smog has arrived. Unfortunately, this time, Covid-19 is also there to make the matters worse. It is unfortunate to see that the relevant authorities didn’t have any plans to deal with the situation. Every year, from October to January, Punjab witnesses hazardous smog. Every year, we see the authorities making emergency call-outs, closing conventional brick kilns and waiting for the arrival of the spring season. According to the Environment Performance Index (EPI), Pakistan is among the top countries where pollution is at hazardous levels. Still, the government is doing nothing.

Now, citizens should take some steps to reduce pollution levels. Since more vehicles on roads means more vehicular emission and consequently more smog, we should use public transport as much as we can. We should also ensure that we are not burning plastic or other waste. We should also ensure that we are wearing a mask when we’re out. Wearing masks is a great way to save ourselves from Covid-19 and smog. We have to take every step to build a pollution-free environment for our future generations.

Sohaib Roomi

Okara