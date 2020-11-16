Stuck in traffic

Whenever Karachi hosts any cricket match, residents have to face a lot of problems. Several main routers remain blocked for hours because of which all parts of the city witness severe traffic jams. This Saturday, the city hosted a PSL match. Some main roads were blocked, and the traffic was diverted on alternate routes. Residents who live near the National Stadium face a lot of problems. Even though it is commendable that international players have visited Pakistan, the inconvenience caused by these matches is unbearable.

We acknowledge that blocking roads is necessary for providing security to players, but the authorities should also pay attention to the issues faced by citizens. The authorities need to realise that the city’s two major hospitals are near the National Stadium. Citizens couldn’t reach these hospitals when roads are blocked. The authorities must come up with a proper plan which doesn’t affect the people.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi