Equal access

In a country like Pakistan the question of online learning remains one fraught with many hazards. While the HEC deserves some credit for keeping education going through internet-based online learning despite the Covid pandemic, key issues have been pointed out. The most prominent among these is the unequal availability of wi-fi and computer technology to students across the country. In particular, there have been multiple complaints from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, the former Fata areas and other remote areas from where students have complained that they do not have any access at all to the internet. In some cases, these unfortunate students were simply asked by their educational institutions to drop a semester. Many have lost a year of education in any case, since they could not effectively access the internet and follow the online lectures. In the former tribal areas, wi-fi services have in some cases been switched off years ago during the struggle against militancy and never restored while other students have reported having to climb high hills in order to gain even partial access to lectures online. Absence of electric power for long periods additionally hampers students while girls face further handicap in that they are less likely to have access to wi-fi or computers.

The failure to solve these problems means some students were effectively discriminated against. Of course, this situation should never have been allowed to develop. Solutions were not offered and the result is a huge loss notably to students from remote areas who are in the first place less likely to gain entrance to places of higher learning. This for them is nothing short of a disaster. The problem is to some degree a universal one with the same issue debated at length in the US where students who are attending less elite colleges and belong to underprivileged groups are often less able to properly follow online education given the lack of facilities available to them. As is the case here, these students are also less likely to be able to get help from parents and other persons in their circle of acquaintanceship. In our own country we do not know how long the pandemic may affect learning. It is possible new waves of the virus strike. It is essential we find the right way to make learning even and ensure no one is left behind because of where they live or to which family they belong.