Remembrance Day – Forgotten soldiers of South Asia

Remembrance Day, which commemorates the service of troops who fought for the Allied Powers during the First World War, was marked across the UK and throughout the Commonwealth Nations on the 11th of November. People fell silent at the 11th hour on the 11th day, a time which marks the end of hostilities of the First World War with the signing of the armistice.

This year, Remembrance felt unfamiliar and strange, as we could not gather together in our thousands before the Cenotaph in London or with our local communities in our places of worship. But many stood in solidarity to remember our fallen troops from their doorsteps.

Unfortunately, the true history of the First World War, like many other events, has been white-washed. We are not educated to an appropriate degree about the service of non-British and non-white service personnel.

South Asia, for example, contributed an incredible number of people to the war effort. The British Indian Army, which was constituted of people from present-day Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, provided over a million troops to serve for Britain. Within this force, there were hundreds of thousands of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims.

Yet their narratives are lesser-known and have been neglected when compared to the narratives of white, European men. Take the service of Muslims for Britain, for example. According to research by British Future from 2014, only 1/5 people in Britain were aware of the Muslim contribution to the war effort of the First World War, and only 2 per cent had an idea about the scale of that contribution. No less than 400,000 Muslim soldiers served for Britain.

Any troops who served the war effort ought to be remembered and celebrated, regardless of which country they came from or which religion they adhered to. After all, the war was fought in the name of freedom in which identities were blurred as one enormous, Allied Power was created.

One event which captured this spirit was a conference hosted by the Conservative Friends of Pakistan entitled “The Forgotten Soldiers of the British Empire.” Historians, distinguished former generals and Parliamentarians recounted stories of brave South Asian soldiers who fought gallantly in foreign lands. This is how Remembrance ought to be, reflective of the diversity of that force which fought for freedom and sovereignty.

One of the most notable of these narratives discussed was that of Khudadad Khan, from what is now Chakwal in Pakistan, who was the first soldier of the British Indian Army to receive the Victoria Cross; the highest of military awards for gallantry. But he was by no means an exception to the rule, as many South Asian regiments were celebrated for their unwavering resolve in the face of the enemy.

Given that so many South Asians were instrumental in securing freedom in Europe and beyond, it is our duty to commemorate them and their sacrifices as we do those of our own troops. But to educate the UK on their service has a far greater significance.

Today, the UK is proud to have significant diasporas from countries like Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. Consequently, the descendants of troops from those countries ought to feel represented in part through national acknowledgment of their ancestral sacrifices. To merely present a history of romanticised white, European soldiers is not only inaccurate but an injustice to the diversity of the force that served so that we might live peaceably today.

Though the practices of Remembrance were partially overshadowed by the pandemic, there is something apt about the two events coinciding. Both the First World War and the pandemic had the power to unite diverse communities against the threat of a common enemy. The test of survival in both cases requires unity, courage and selflessness. There can be no consciousness of skin colour or religion when a bullet or a virus does not discriminate.

To remember the service of South Asians from the past encourages us to celebrate the service of their descendants today. Men and women in our National Health Service from assorted backgrounds and religions have served tirelessly to protect and save us during this pandemic. But we have much further to tread to ensure that their service, and that of their ancestors, is not forgotten and is met with greater equality and less hate.

It is thus not only in the interest of decency but also of the survival of our shared humanity that diversity is celebrated, not feared, and that we are inclusive in both our actions today but also in our memories of yesterday.

The writer has just completed her MTheol degree at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and now works as a researcher.

Twitter: @MaryFloraHunter