Tom Eaves still on cloud nine after Breeders’ Cup win

LONDON: Tom Eaves is still walking on air after his fairytale success aboard Glass Slippers in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland.
The North Yorkshire-based jockey has been overcome by the phone calls and text messages he has received after he rode the Kevin Ryan-trained four-year-old to become the first European winner of the race. Eaves has watched the race many times since he got back home – which has made the obligatory self-isolation due to Covid-19 protocols more bearable.
“It’s still sinking in. It was amazing. She was absolutely class,” he said.“I’ve watched the race back numerous times. There was a strong pace on. I was happy where I was early on, then you need the gaps to come. It was a great training performance by Kevin Ryan – to have her there in that form was a real credit. “I’m on cloud nine. The phone hasn’t stopped. It means a lot. I’m very thankful for all the messages I’ve had.”
Eaves returns to action at Newcastle on Tuesday, and after the winter all-weather campaign, he can look forward to renewing his association with Glass Slippers as she stays in training for 2021.
He said: “I’ve had to self isolate and you’ve got to stay at home, so I’ve not really been doing a lot, just watching a few replays. All the lads who went over are all in the same boat. Those chances don’t come around very often. It was a dream come true.”