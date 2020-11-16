England ready for the Ireland challenge, insists Genge

LONDON: Ellis Genge insists England are ready to take on Ireland’s scrum after grinding Georgia into submission in a 40-0 Autumn Nations Cup victory at Twickenham.

Two fiery training sessions against Los Lelos – the most recent of which ended in a fight – were avenged in a forward-dominated battle that produced a staggering 17 scrums, 31 line-outs and 11 mauls.

It was a predictable win fought out in driving rain that exposed the gulf in class between World Cup finalists and the game’s 12th ranked team, but it at least enabled England to test their forward depth.

A number of the personnel will be changed for the first true test of the autumn after Eddie Jones conceded that Ireland will pose different challenges, forcing “a rethink how we select the team”, and Genge believes a strong platform has been laid. “This game puts us in good stead going into Ireland because they’re scrummaging quite well now. It will be a good battle there against Ireland,” Genge said.

“We were 7-0 up after 20-odd minutes. You’ve got to break teams like Georgia down and you get there in the end. In these forward battles, you’ve got to grind it out. Long scrums in the rain – it tires you out when you’re doing them for that long. “This sets us up for what’s to come. It was a good performance but we’ve got a lot more in the tank. It shows how far we’ve come as a team to be able to get a result like that.”