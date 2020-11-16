Neelum Valley incident depicts Indian barbarism: TeK

LONDON: President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, Raja Fahim Kayani has said the Neelum Valley incident in which a number of civilians were seriously injured and scores of houses and livestock were destroyed in the recent Indian Army shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) indicates that India has no respect for humanity, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Addressing the TeK members at a zoom meeting, he said even schools were not spared while children were heard crying loud out of fear. “How can the world keep quiet to this because all children are equal,” he said while urging the world to save the remaining Kashmiris from the barbarism of the Indian Army.

“Each Kashmiri and Pakistani is furious with India for violating human rights and continuous war crimes, which is getting worse day by day,” he said, adding the Indian Army attacks reveal the Indian government’s intention to erase Kashmiris and steal their land through new domicile law.

Secretary TeK Rehana Ali said the Friday incident of Indian Army shelling in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cannot be ignored so they had decided to call an all parties conference to make a joint strategy to expose Indian brutalities at international level.