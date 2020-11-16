Supreme Court takes up Justice Isa case review pleas today

ISLAMABAD: A six-member larger bench of the Supreme Court would start the hearing of a set of review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case from Monday (today).

According to a cause list issued by the court office, the larger bench — headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhter and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin — would hear the review appeals filed by Justice Isa, Sarina Isa and different bar associations against the apex court’s June 19 short order.

The review petitions seeking to revisit paragraphs 3 to 11 were sought by Justice Isa himself, his wife Sarina Isa, the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the Supreme Court Bar Association, the Pakistan Bar Council, Quetta Bar Association President Mohammad Asif Reki, Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail and senior advocate Abid Hassan Minto.