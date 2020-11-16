Fire damages three factories in SITE

A fire engulfed three factories in the SITE area of the metropolis on Sunday. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the fire erupted at an elastic manufacturing company located on the first floor of a ground-plus-two-storey building and it quickly engulfed two garment factories in the surrounding area.

The spokesperson said they received the information about the fire at around 9am and fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to extinguish the flames. According to Khan Shah, a relative of the owner of one of the garment factories, the fire brigade did not take timely action to douse the fire. He further claimed that the fire tenders sent to the factories were also even not working properly as they did not have enough water to douse the flames.

He said that the factories’ management were compelled to buy water from a hydrant so that the fire tenders could use it. Shah said that had the fire brigade department acted in a timely manner, there would not have been major losses of property as the fire caused loss worth millions of rupees.

However, the fire brigade spokesperson denied all the allegations levelled against the department and said the fire tenders were dispatched immediately to extinguish the fire and they were able to put out the blaze. No loss of life was reported in the incident while the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.