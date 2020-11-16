French Catholics want mass back

BORDEAUX: French Catholics protesting a ban on large church gatherings during a month-long partial lockdown held street prayers in several cities over the weekend.

While places of worship remain open during the second nationwide lockdown, which began on October 30, regular prayer services are banned. Over 300 worshippers gathered outside the cathedral in the south-western city of Bordeaux on Sunday to demand that mass be reinstated.

Some said prayers or sang hymns, despite the gathering being billed as a protest, prompting the police to call in the organisers for questioning. On Saturday, some 250 faithful gathered outside Rennes cathedral, where they also prayed. Similar protests were also held in the northeastern city of Strasbourg and Nantes in the west.