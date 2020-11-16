Israel strikes Hamas positions

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel’s military said it struck Hamas positions on Sunday morning following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip overnight. Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from Gaza late on Saturday, the Israeli army said, although there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted they had "struck Hamas underground infrastructure & military posts in Gaza".

"The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment & remains prepared to operate against any terror activity," they added. An army source told AFP in a WhatsApp message that fighter jets, helicopters and tanks were deployed.