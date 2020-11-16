close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 16, 2020

Israel strikes Hamas positions

World

AFP
November 16, 2020

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel’s military said it struck Hamas positions on Sunday morning following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip overnight. Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from Gaza late on Saturday, the Israeli army said, although there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted they had "struck Hamas underground infrastructure & military posts in Gaza".

"The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment & remains prepared to operate against any terror activity," they added. An army source told AFP in a WhatsApp message that fighter jets, helicopters and tanks were deployed.

Latest News

More From World