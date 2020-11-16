close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
AFP
November 16, 2020

French authors to pay fines of bookshops

World

AFP
November 16, 2020

PARIS: One of France’s best-known authors, Alexandre Jardin, vowed on Sunday that writers would bail out rebel bookshop owners fined for opening in defiance of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Literature lovers are fuming over the government’s shutting of bookstores, along with all other outlets selling "non-essential" goods or services, for the second time this year A handful of bookshops have openly flouted the shutdown, backed by writers, literary critics and tens of thousands of bookworms who argue that books are essential to well-being. He said on Sunday that authors would pay the fines incurred by rogue booksellers.

