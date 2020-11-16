close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
November 16, 2020

A real hero

Newspost

 
November 16, 2020

ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro who risked the life of his daughter in order to catch the suspects in the Kashmore incident is a real hero. Only a few people can show the courage and bravery that he showed.

He successfully caught the culprit with the help of the police force. He should be awarded with the highest civil award for showing courage. Such people are the pride of our society and nation.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

