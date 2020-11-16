Wheat shortage

Almost every government has faced the problem of the shortage of wheat. Recently, Pakistan faced an acute shortage of wheat, which inconvenienced many people. Now, the federal government has fixed the support price of wheat at Rs1,650 per 40 kg. The decision has been taken to take care of both end consumers and farmers. This decision will ensure that farmers get a fair price for their hard work and that the people are also able to buy wheat at affordable prices.

To make the country self-sufficient in wheat production, farmers must sow more wheat so that we have surplus wheat to boost our exports.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar