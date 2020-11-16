Lessons from the US

The recent US elections have shown the world what the power of democracy is. The nail-biting elections ended with a victory for Joe Biden. These elections should motivate Pakistanis to strengthen their democracy. A major problem in Pakistan’s politics is the concentration of power in the hand of few elites.

Certain political families, in every part of the country, have been ruling the country for decades now. Only a politician who has the strong political will can break this chain and ensure that the country sees a true democracy.

Umair Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur