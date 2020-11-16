Corona care

If anyone thought the second surge/wave of the Covid-19 virus was going to in any way be gentle, and that we could get away with the bare minimum precaution, they were very obviously wrong. In Pakistan, the total active Covid-19 cases on Saturday were recorded at 24,938 with 2,165 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. Fatalities are increasing as is the case count. According to a new poll conducted in the country, people are more aware of the Covid danger than before, and are more worried too, given the lack of SOPs. So then what is it that is making people throw any and all caution to the wind and do away with the tried, tested and safe measures of controlling this virus?

For traders, businesses and industry the very obvious answer is: money and profit. For example, as per news reports, the Karachi Marriage Hall, Lawn, Banquet Owners Association has rejected the NCOC’s new SOPs for marriage halls. For them, and one would assume a host of businesses, strict SOPs translate into loss of business. While one can certainly empathise with the sentiments of business owners, and more so of those daily wagers that depend on these businesses, it would be unwise to be bullish about the SOPs right now because if the situation gets worse a complete lockdown would be the only inevitable outcome. A virus that has killed more than 1.3 million people around the world is not going to wait for anyone or anything. The only way to combat it is by ensuring people take it seriously.

Unfortunately, it is exactly this missing seriousness that is leading to this seemingly more lethal second wave gaining fervour in the country. We have seen people crammed into small shopping areas, restaurants full of happy clueless diners, weddings being arranged like the coronavirus never happened, large political gatherings and events from both the government and the opposition, and of course schools reopening. None of these has helped the people’s case against Covid-19. A far more practical way forward would have been to ask workplaces to ensure Work From Home policies for any and all staff that can manage work while home, and to make sure events such as weddings or any other celebrations were kept to the bare minimum, in open air, and with no more than a handful of people. Also important was to rethink the school reopening because expecting children to wear masks and adhere to distancing SOPs is a fantasy and nothing more. For the safety of all, we need the government to either ensure all SOPs are complied with — something we don’t see happening much — or come up with some other way to keep the people safe.