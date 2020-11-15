CIIE an engine of stimulating Sino-Pak trade

BEIJING: China International Import Expo (CIIE) will work as an engine of stimulating Sino-Pak bilateral trade, said Hussain Haider, Consul General of

Pakistan in Shanghai. In an interview with China Economic Net (CEN), he said the just concluded CIIE provided business opportunities shared by the

whole world. “As the first and the only expo dedicated to imports, CIIE provides tremendous opportunities to businesses from all over the world

which serves as a very significant engine of trade promotion and development,” Hussain Haider expressed appreciation for China and CIIE’s important role in reenergizing international trade during the global pandemic. “I was deeply struck by the broad range of products that were displayed from different countries. It was a very good experience of visiting CIIE,” Hussain Haider remarked.—INP