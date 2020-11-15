Dubai’s Fresh Market displays Israeli fruit and vegetables

DUBAI: The Fresh Market in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor area run by Dubai Municipality opened the first-ever display of Israeli produce on Saturday, international media reported.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed road, the Fresh Market has played a key role in raising Dubai’s position as a regional hub for the trading and sale of local and imported produce.

The event was also attended by Shlomi Fogel, Chairman of Carmel Agrexco, one of Israel’s largest exporters of agricultural produce. “We are excited to be part of the growing ties between Israel and the UAE. Together with our colleagues in Dubai, we are beginning to see the ‘fruits of peace’ today.

“The export of fresh agricultural products from Israel to the UAE market has a significant advantage because of the geographical closeness and the speed with which the products can be transported directly to markets in the UAE and beyond. Within few hours of picking, the fresh produce can reach points of sale. It’s a fact that Israeli agriculture is highly advanced and we are confident that everyone will enjoy our produce,” Fogel said.