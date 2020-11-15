Rivers flow, outflow situation

LAHORE: The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday remained as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 27000 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows 4700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 84600 cusecs and Outflows 77100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 71500 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 61800 cusecs and Outflows 50800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6800 cusecs and Outflows 2100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 50100 cusecs and Outflows 42100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 37100 cusecs and Outflows 9400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 7600 cusecs and Outflows 1000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1508.29 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 3.748 million acre feet (MAF).