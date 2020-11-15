Rivers flow, outflow situation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday remained as under:
Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 27000 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows 4700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 84600 cusecs and Outflows 77100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 71500 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 61800 cusecs and Outflows 50800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6800 cusecs and Outflows 2100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 50100 cusecs and Outflows 42100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 37100 cusecs and Outflows 9400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 7600 cusecs and Outflows 1000 cusecs.
Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1508.29 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 3.748 million acre feet (MAF).