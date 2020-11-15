PML-N will never be divided: Saad

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq has said the party solidly stands behind its Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his assertions while the enemies of the party are destined to bite the dust as the PML-N will never be divided.

No crack will occur in its ranks and people, who are dreaming to carve any group out of the PML-N, will shortly beg for returning to its fold, he said.

In an exclusive chat with The News on Saturday, Saad said that “vote ko izzat do” (attach esteem to vote) isn’t the demand of Nawaz Sharif but it has come from the late stalwarts like Hussain Shaheed Suharwardy, Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi and Khwaja Muhammad Rafiq Shaheed who learned it from the Quaid-i-Azam. “It’s our political faith and next to impossible for us to forego our elder’s proclamations,” he said, adding that when Nawaz Sharif talks of esteem for the vote, he refers to creation of Pakistan, democracy and norms opted for Pakistan by the father of the nation. It’s not possible to lessen the emphasis on it.

Saad, who has been a federal minister and is a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Lahore, said the Lahore public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) next month to be hosted by the PML-N at Minar-e-Pakistan will alter the course of political history of the country. He said he doesn’t believe in foul language but the way the ruling party has acquired the services of professional foulmouthed people is regrettable since they are spreading filthy language which will certainly boomerang but by then, it would have damaged the traits of decency.

Saad said people have suffered at the hands of the rulers who were unfortunately imposed upon them through selection, but the time isn’t far off when the so-called rulers will be in the dock to reply for their misdeeds and cruelties. He said the incumbent rulers are the last evil and Nawaz Sharif is the only hope for the country and its people.