PML-N office-bearers in GB forced to join PTI: Sana

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Secretary General Rana Sanaullah Saturday alleged that the PML-N office-bearers in Gilgit-Baltistan had been forced to change their loyalties and join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to the media here at the residence of former PML-N MPA Barrister Muhammad Ali Khokhar, he said various PTI candidates had served as ministers in the PML-N rule. But, they were forced to quit the PML-N and join the ruling PTI party there. He claimed that the PTI did not exist in GB four years back, but now many PML-N former ministers had been forced to join it.

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N was struggling for fair and transparent elections in the country. He warned the government against pre-poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The PML-N leader said the Nov-30 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Multan would be a referendum against the most incompetent government of the country’s history.

He said the PTI government had ruined the economy, bringing the growth rate to negative. The government had failed on all fronts including international diplomacy and it brought serious disaster in all administrative affairs. All sections of society including workers and factory owners were disturbed and they were selling their valuable assets for their survival.

He said the government had destroyed wheat farmers and procured wheat at the lowest rates from them. Similarly, flour mills did not deal in a proper way to create a flour shortage in the country.

He said firstly the government imported sugar from abroad and then raised prices across the country. The sugar mafia fleeced Rs250 billion from the public.

People using limited quantity of gas and electricity were served detection bills. All the patriotic citizens should come out on roads against the incumbent most incompetent government.

Rana Sana said the PDM was an alliance, and not a political party.

Responding to a query, he said Maryam Nawaz had talked about dialogue, which would be held in the light of the PML-N narrative. All talks with the institutions would be held through the PDM, he added.