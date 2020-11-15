Govt trying to hide discovery of ballot papers theft in GB: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the imposed government's rented mouthpieces were desperate to distract the media and public attention after disclosure of the ballot-papers theft in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said the statements by the rented spokespersons were a proof that the PTI was aware of the fact that it had already lost the GB polls. Their panic shows that the PML-N would win the GB elections, she added.

She said large number of people attending the PML-N public gatherings in Gilgit-Baltistan showed they had decided in favour of the party candidates. She said the people of GB would vote for the PML-N in great numbers and inflict a historic defeat on the vote and mandate robbers. They would vote for their prosperity and GB's development by voting for the PML-N as they saw it happening over the past five years.