PM urges world leaders to force India to end its terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called upon the international community to "force India to end its terrorism" following "irrefutable evidence" provided earlier in the day by the Pakistan Army and the Foreign Office of India's state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan.

"We have provided irrefutable evidence of India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan. Details of financial and material support and Indian state's direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent," Imran Khan said in a statement on Twitter.

The prime minister said in view of the evidence provided, Pakistan "expects the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan". He said that no one in the world should doubt that Pakistan knows how to defend the country and "will continue to do so with our combined national resolve".

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said funding banned organisations, arming terrorists, savage attacks on innocent civilians and desperately trying to lobby against Pakistan’s growing global role of peace and progress; India has become a rogue state. “It is time world wakes up to an Indian state that is only incredible in its fanaticism,” he said on Twitter.

“This one sided narrative ends today. For too long India has gotten away with state sponsored terrorism & cultivating seeds of hatred across the border. Today we presented irrefutable evidence to the world on Indian state’s insatiable appetite for terrorism, violence & instability,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said for too long have we patiently dealt with India which it seems to have mistaken as a sign of weakness. “#IndiaRogueState attitude will NOT be tolerated. Today we've presented hardcore evidence to the world, of India's state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan!” he tweeted.

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said power hungry Modi once again showed cowardice by bombardment of civilian areas along the Line of Control which shows moral degradation of Indian military.