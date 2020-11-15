Bakhtawar getting engaged on 27th

KARACHI: The engagement ceremony of the eldest daughter of late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar, will take place here at the Bilawal House on November 27, 2020.

Bakhtawar is getting engaged to Mahmood Chaudhry, who is the son of a businessman settled in the United States, Younas Chaudhry. The guests invited to the engagement ceremony have been advised to follow the standard operating procedures against the spread of coronavirus infection during the event. Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday formally made announcement about the engagement of his daughter.