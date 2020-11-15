A party talking about unconstitutional ways, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the opposition was treading a path of contradictions, as Bilawal Bhutto talked of change in a democratic way while Maryam Nawaz wanted the establishment to remove the government.

Speaking here at a news conference on the eve Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the minister noted that all political parties in GB participated in the election campaign while people of the region had warmly welcomed the PTI and duly appreciated it. He alleged that the past governments had done nothing to solve the region’s problems in the last 10 years. He said the opposition speeches and statements suggested that they would call their poll defeat rigging.

“There is frustration and fear in what they say and there is no coherence as well. They are afraid of the law taking its course and that is why they are talking this way,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the media should provide full coverage to Gilgit-Baltistan elections and keep an eye on the situation, as the PTI always strived for transparent and fair elections. “It is a strange attitude that the election in which the opposition wins is right, otherwise the whole process is wrong,” he remarked.

Shibli pointed out what he called contradiction in the thinking of the PML-N leadership: they are lusting for power, their thinking is not democratic; in the guise of democracy the PML-N is adopting an unconstitutional approach to overthrow the elected government.

Blackmailing, threats, mudslinging, character assassination and below the belt statements, he continued, were the hallmark of PML-N politics, and referred to the past incidents, targeting the personality of Benazir Bhutto, Jemima and now even the first lady, who had nothing to do with politics. He alleged it was the PML-N which had set this unfortunate trend and was blaming PTI baselessly.

When asked if the government would permit the establishment to talk to PDM, he said this was what the PML-N wanted that they were ready and that the incumbent government be removed. “Is this democratic attitude the PML-N has been talking for the last 20-30 years. They are hypocrites and their ideology and faith is power, no matter how it would be achieved,” he noted.

The minister asserted that the PML-N wanted to come to power to cover up their corruption, to protect it and do more corruption, and that was why they left the national kitty empty, forcing PTI government to take difficult decisions to deal with unprecedented economic challenges like the current account deficit of $20 billion.

“Pakistan is neither their personal property nor they have taken over it under a contract. But we will not let them to commit robbery this time. Previously, what they did to Pakistan was not done even by the enemy,” he said.

The minister insisted that masses should see to it, as to how hypocrites were they and what type of politics they played and what kind of mimickers they were. On the contrast, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had come to power after 22 years of struggle and focused on the economic turnaround and building the national institutions.

Shibli said that oil prices were being cut and this would positively impact other sectors and commodities rates would also come down and more good news were on their way. He noted the currency had also been strengthened, while the current account deficit was now positive.

Despite the crucial corona factor, he pointed out that the economy was in the right direction and the growth was 2 percent, while India’s was minus 10 percent.

India, he noted, had always tried to destabilise Pakistan and was again resorting to provocations, which was being condemned at all levels and would be raised at all the relevant forums and India, like in the past, would face humiliation.