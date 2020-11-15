Corona ferocity refuses to ebb: 17 more killed across country

By news report

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded at 24,938 with 2,165 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

Seventeen patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, while 204 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,858 allocated for patients.

Around 34,535 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,641 in Sindh, 12,006 in Punjab, 3,736 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,267 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 614 in Balochistan, 312 in GB, and 959 in AJK.

Around 322,414 people have recovered so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 354,461 cases have been detected so far, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 5,261, Balochistan 16,328, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 4,434, ICT 23,533, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41,723, Punjab 109,309 and Sindh 153,873.

Around 7,109 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,722 in Sindh out of whom four died in hospital on Friday, 2,462 in Punjab seven of whom died in hospital on Friday, 1,305 in KP two of whom died in hospital on Friday, 253 in Islamabad Capital Territory three of whom died in hospital on Friday, 155 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 119 in AJK one of whom died in hospital on Friday.

A total of 4,881,640 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 1,521 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, Geo News senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry did of corona on Saturday.

He was recently diagnosed with corona and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad. As his condition worsened, he was put on ventilator.

Chaudhry was the host of Geo News programme “Geo Parliament”. He was also a special correspondent for Geo News and a columnist for Daily Jang. He was also Vice President of the National Press Club, Islamabad.

Condolences poured in from all those he had interacted with professionally and personally.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists condoled his death.

In a statement, President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar, Secretary General Nasir Zaidi and all the office-bearers termed Chaudhry’s tragic death a great loss for the journalist community.

“Arshad Waheed Chaudhry was a bold, vibrant and experienced journalist known for his integrity and honesty,” said the statement.

The PFUJ leadership said Chaudhry’s services for the media, rights of journalists and freedom of press will be remembered for all times to come.

