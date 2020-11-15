Philippines’ Duterte absolves police chief over lockdown birthday party

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte cleared his newly appointed police chief of any violation of rules when he celebrated his birthday in May during one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns. In a national address, Duterte defended police chief Debold Sinas, promoted on Monday Nov. 9 to national police commander from Manila police boss, and noted his appointee’s achievements despite a social media stir over perceived special treatment. Sinas had led anti-drug operations in which thousands of people were killed. “If he has (committed) any offence, he is pardoned already. I do not see any wrongdoing with moral implications and malice,” Duterte said, adding that Sinas was not at fault for receiving a surprise festivity. Sinas has been under investigation by the justice ministry for celebrating his birthday with fellow officers in May despite coronavirus curbs and at a time police were arresting thousands of people for quarantine violations. He has apologised for “causing anxiety to the public”.