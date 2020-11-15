Trump supporters head to streets as he pushes false election claims

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s supporters will take to the streets on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Biden’s victory.

Trump has made little headway in the courts with his lawsuits and for the first time on Friday he began to sound doubtful about his prospects, telling reporters “time will tell” who occupies the White House from Jan. 20. There have been other pro-Trump protests around the country since Biden was projected the winner on Nov. 7, but they have been small and unfolded with few incidents. The pro-Trump rallies in Washington and other cities are scheduled to feature a mix of the president’s backers, far-right personalities and members of the Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys in a display of support for his effort to stay in power. Organizers have given the rallies various names, including the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal. MAGA is an acronym for the Trump campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” Trump has tweeted his support. Some left-wing groups are planning counter-demonstrations in Washington and other cities. Trump briefly appeared close to acknowledging the likelihood he will be leaving the White House in January during remarks at a White House event. “This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, uh, whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell,” Trump said in his first public remarks since Biden was projected as the winner.