Maryam negated her father’s politics, says Sh Rashid

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz negated her father’s politics and paralyzed Shahbaz Sharif, said Sheikh Rashid while talking to media at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Saturday.

The PML-N will face resistance from within by December till February, he said. According to him, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not strong enough to topple the government. He said: “Nawaz Sharif knows that his political career is over and Maryam Nawaz is also ineligible. Whoever loses GB polls will level allegations of rigging. People nowadays are not accepting defeat even in America.

He said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term and control inflation before December 30. The coronavirus is spreading in the country, therefore public gatherings should not be held. The RAW has started an operation to destabilize Pakistan and politicians should now take care of their security. I was attacked thrice. It is unbearable for India to see Pakistan’s economy progressing.”

He said his ministry is not changing. “I am here and I am happy,” he said, adding that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will vote responsibly and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win the poll. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will stand second followed by independent candidates and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “We will hear that rigging took place although the votes and voting results totally depend upon Gilgit-Baltistan people.” He said the PTI government has entered its third year with exemplary efforts, whereas the Pakistan Democratic Movement has unclear role in the development of Pakistan. He said India does not want to see a CPEC agreement. The great army is defending Pakistan, for which the whole nation is paying tribute to them. The Karachi Circular railways will be started on November 19. Soon pensions of people will be cleared from grade 1 to 16 and Imran Khan will visit the Railways Headquarters, he said.