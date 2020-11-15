Buzdar suspends Nishtar Hospital MS, SWMC chief executive

MULTAN: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar suspended Nishtar Hospital MS and Solid Waste Management Company chief executive over poor performance and ordered an inquiry against them after taking notice of poor cleanliness and arrangements at Nishtar Hospital on Saturday.

The CM paid a surprise visit to Multan Nishtar Hospital without protocol and intimating district or divisional administration. He ordered Multan commissioner to reach the Nishtar Hospital without wasting a minute. He ordered the commissioner to prepare a detailed on the facilities at Nishtar Hospital. The CM suspended Nishtar Hospital MS Dr Shahid Mehmood and Solid Waste Management Company Chief Executive Abdul Latif from their offices on showing poor performance. The CM directed Nishtar Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aijaz Masood for developing a detailed plan for upgrading infrastructure at Nishtar.