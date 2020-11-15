close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

Buzdar suspends Nishtar Hospital MS, SWMC chief executive

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

MULTAN: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar suspended Nishtar Hospital MS and Solid Waste Management Company chief executive over poor performance and ordered an inquiry against them after taking notice of poor cleanliness and arrangements at Nishtar Hospital on Saturday.

The CM paid a surprise visit to Multan Nishtar Hospital without protocol and intimating district or divisional administration. He ordered Multan commissioner to reach the Nishtar Hospital without wasting a minute. He ordered the commissioner to prepare a detailed on the facilities at Nishtar Hospital. The CM suspended Nishtar Hospital MS Dr Shahid Mehmood and Solid Waste Management Company Chief Executive Abdul Latif from their offices on showing poor performance. The CM directed Nishtar Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aijaz Masood for developing a detailed plan for upgrading infrastructure at Nishtar.

Latest News

More From Top Story