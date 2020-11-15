Lawyers in KP end strike as ordinance repeals CPC amendments

PESHAWAR: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday called off their strike after the promulgation of an ordinance to repeal the amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) 1908.

The KP Bar Council took the decision after discussing the ordinance promulgated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on November 12 to repeal certain amendments to Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) 1908. The amendments had triggered province-wide protests by lawyers since December last year.

The KP Bar Council had sought the promulgation of the new ordinance and asked the government to pass it from the assembly at the earliest. It had also asked the government to take the lawyers’ bodies into confidence while making legislation regarding the Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanism.

Meanwhile, the KP Bar Council announced that Monday will be the third day of mourning on the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Waqar Ahmad Seth and no lawyer will appear before any court.

The lawyers’ bodies have been protesting for months, saying the amendments to CPC had changed the century-old procedure for the conduct of civil adjudication.

They said the amendments changed the procedure of trials, appeals, review, revision, conduct of cases especially manner, procedure and forum of recording of evidence as well as disturbing the hierarchy for determination of appeals.

Last week the government presented the mutually agreed draft before the court and sent a summary for cabinet approval.

The lawyers’ representatives said the draft may not be the ideal one or unprecedented but in the given circumstances and respective positions this was the best possible workable solution that would help end miseries of the parties.