Bajaur reports 47 corona cases in last 10 days

KHAR: As many as 47 cases of the coronavirus were reported from Bajaur district in the last 10 days, an official said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao said that 33 of the 47 cases were reported from educational institutions.

Addressing a meeting to take stock of the situation, the deputy commissioner said the district administration was taking steps to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures set by the government to help contain the spread of the Covid-19.

He asked the general public to stay at home and observe the social distancing rules in order to avoid getting infected with the deadly virus. The official said that the people should wash hands regularly and avoid crowded places to stay safe. Assistant District Education Officer Mazir Mulakhel Government High School Bandgai, Government High School Kotkay, Government High School Bashat had been closed to the emergence of the coronavirus cases.