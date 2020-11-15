No prosperity without getting rid of feudal lords, says Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan could not achieve prosperity without getting rid of the feudal lords and agents of the imperialistic forces, saying most of the political leader was alien to concept of democracy. The state institutions, he said, worked mostly under the influence of elite ruling class and they were equally responsible to the public plight. The JI chief regretted that majority of the political parties were alien to the concept of democracy and they acted as family limited groups. There was a dire need, he said, to introduce the concept of rule of law in the country, start an across the board accountability drive and a powerful justice system.

The state institutions, he said, should work for the interest of the country instead of being faithful to some specific political party. Sirajul Haq said that the deteriorating economy could be fixed only by getting rid of the interest based financial regime and making check on non-developmental expenditures on the luxuries of the rulers.