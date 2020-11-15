Croatia’s Brozovic tests positive for Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ZAGREB: Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day ahead of the country’s Nations League match with Sweden, the Croatian football federation (HNS) said.
“Brozovic’s Inter Milan and Swedish epidemiologists were informed about the positive test,” an HNS statement said.