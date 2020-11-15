close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
AFP
November 15, 2020

Croatia’s Brozovic tests positive for Covid-19

Sports

ZAGREB: Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day ahead of the country’s Nations League match with Sweden, the Croatian football federation (HNS) said.

“Brozovic’s Inter Milan and Swedish epidemiologists were informed about the positive test,” an HNS statement said.

